Rainier to have temporary water shut off Jan. 5 for water meter replacement

Rainier residents will experience a temporary water shut off Jan. 5 as the city replaces a water meter at the water plant.
The work will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said on his Facebook page that it will hopefully it will only be a couple of hours of down time and will mostly affect the south east corner of the city, from the plant down to City Hall.
“This will not require a boil water notice, but the water may get a little dirty,” Cole cautioned citizens.
