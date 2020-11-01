Rainier to consider request for help from Prescott, sewer and water repairs

The City of Rainier will consider about $250,000 in repairs to city infrastructure as well as appoint a new councilmember and discussing helping nearby Prescott, which is in “desperate” need of support for its failing water and sewer systems.

The 6 p.m. Monday meeting will be held at Rainier City Hall. Masks are required to attend.

The council will appoint a new board member to fill the vacancy left when Sloan Nelson resigned. There are two applicants: Constance Budge and Brenda Tshchida.

Budge has lived in Rainier since 1949, has worked for the Longview Police Department and is currently on the Rainier Budget Committee and the Columbia County Area Agency on Aging. In the past, she’s served on dozens of boards and commissions in both Columbia and Cowlitz County, according to her application.

She said in her application that she wants to help the council determine the new direction for the city and set new long term goals.

Tschida has lived in Rainier for a year and created the Ladies of Rainier group, which she said in her application is now 145 members strong, and started the Wow program at Gospel Rescue Mission.

She said in her application that she wants to help make a positive impact and change in the community.