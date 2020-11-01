Rainier to consider request for help from Prescott, sewer and water repairs

The City of Rainier will consider about $250,000 in repairs to city infrastructure as well as appoint a new councilmember and discussing helping nearby Prescott, which is in “desperate” need of support for its failing water and sewer systems.
The 6 p.m. Monday meeting will be held at Rainier City Hall. Masks are required to attend.
The council will appoint a new board member to fill the vacancy left when Sloan Nelson resigned. There are two applicants: Constance Budge and Brenda Tshchida.
Budge has lived in Rainier since 1949, has worked for the Longview Police Department and is currently on the Rainier Budget Committee and the Columbia County Area Agency on Aging. In the past, she’s served on dozens of boards and commissions in both Columbia and Cowlitz County, according to her application.
She said in her application that she wants to help the council determine the new direction for the city and set new long term goals.
Tschida has lived in Rainier for a year and created the Ladies of Rainier group, which she said in her application is now 145 members strong, and started the Wow program at Gospel Rescue Mission.
Support Local Journalism
She said in her application that she wants to help make a positive impact and change in the community.
The city of Prescott is also reaching out to Rainier for help to deal with inadequate sewer and water systems contaminated with arsenic that threaten the 38 homes in the area. Only six homes have good sewer systems, a letter to Rainier said, and the city’s other options to build or join a new system have fallen through or become too costly due to COVID-19.
Five homes have been deemed out of compliance by the county, the letter said, and “these homes are owned by people currently not working.” While the city has temporarily created a solution with storage tanks, they said it’s “costly and is only a temporary solution.”
While the city is applying for other grants, it needs a solution in the meantime, the letter said.
“We desperately need both a wastewater treatment plan and a drinking water plan for our community,” the letter said. “We truly hope the City of Prescott and the City of Rainier can work together to solve this issue for our community.’
In other business, the board will:
- Consider renewing a franchise agreement for Crown Castle’s AT&T Tower Site at 73281 Neer City Road. According to agenda documents, Crown Castle would like to add 50 years to the current lease, which ends this year. It also wishes to add 5,000 more square feet to the lease, and would guarantee the city 10 years of rent payment even if the agreement ends, or $100,000.
- Hear that the city is terminating the agreement for continuing professional engineering services with Murraysmith, Inc., who has done work on the Fox Creek drainage.
- Update the city fire code.
- Appoint Mayor Jerry Cole as Chief Financial Officer of the city and set him as an authorized signer for The St. Helens Community Federal Credit Union city bank accounts, along with Chief Gregg Griffith Council President Mike Kreger and City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
- Transfer about $12,600 from the general government fund to the police department due to higher insurance expenditures.
- Consider hiring Rebuild-it Services Group to rehabilitate a water treatment plant filter for about $90,600. To clean and repaint the filter, it would cost an additional $107,000. An alternate bid from WesTech would cost $121,000 to both repair and repaint.
- Award Lewis Road improvements to Thompson Bros. Excavating, Inc. for about $19,900 and to Triton Lawn and Yard Maintenance for about $20,900.
- Award the Fourth Street Loop Sewer Line project to Oxbow Construction for about $90,000 to reline the sewer lines.
- Review the water master plan and the inflow and infiltration engineering study.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.