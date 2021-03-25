Rainier to celebrate 100 years of City Hall with tour, open house

The city of Rainier will mark the 100th birthday of its City Hall building with tours, educational presentations and social distancing.

The open house will kick off at 11 a.m. April 10, just a few days shy of the date the building first opened to the public on April 13, 1921.

Participants will hear presentations from the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, take walking and self-guided tours of the building, view historic displays in the council chambers and the museum on the second floor and watch a ribbon-cutting ceremony to finish up the celebration. City hall recently received several upgrades, including new doors.

The mix of outdoor and indoor events will make social distancing easier, a city press release said, and all attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.

