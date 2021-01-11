Rainier students rally to return to school, Washington schools continue to reopen

RAINIER – While many Washington students returned to hybrid classes Monday in Cowlitz County, their peers across the river in Oregon stood outside the school driveway, holding signs saying they wanted to be back in the classroom.

“Go back to school – my Dad” read one sign, and “We will wear a mask, just bring us back,” read another. Many other signs referenced sports, asking to “Let us play.”

Rainier senior Reese Schimmel said she wanted to be back in school to finish out her senior year in the school buildings where she grew up.

“I just want to be able to keep making memories like I have been since kindergarten,” she said. “I can speak for most of us — we’ve been in this school and community our whole lives.”

She added that she was a hands-on learner, and her grades are “not at their peak” after so many months of remote learning.

Oregon just recently made strict COVID-19 metrics “guidelines” instead of mandates, allowing school districts to make the final call in an attempt to allow more students to enter hybrid. The announcement came from Gov. Kate Brown late in the afternoon on Dec. 23, after Rainier School District offices had closed for the Christmas holiday.