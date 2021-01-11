Rainier students rally to return to school, Washington schools continue to reopen

RAINIER – While many Washington students returned to hybrid classes Monday in Cowlitz County, their peers across the river in Oregon stood outside the school driveway, holding signs saying they wanted to be back in the classroom.
“Go back to school – my Dad” read one sign, and “We will wear a mask, just bring us back,” read another. Many other signs referenced sports, asking to “Let us play.”
Rainier senior Reese Schimmel said she wanted to be back in school to finish out her senior year in the school buildings where she grew up.
“I just want to be able to keep making memories like I have been since kindergarten,” she said. “I can speak for most of us — we’ve been in this school and community our whole lives.”
She added that she was a hands-on learner, and her grades are “not at their peak” after so many months of remote learning.
Oregon just recently made strict COVID-19 metrics “guidelines” instead of mandates, allowing school districts to make the final call in an attempt to allow more students to enter hybrid. The announcement came from Gov. Kate Brown late in the afternoon on Dec. 23, after Rainier School District offices had closed for the Christmas holiday.
The board was to meet in a virtual session Monday night to discuss reopening, but Schimmel said she and her classmates wanted teachers and administrators to see their faces.
“A few of us put in written comments, but it’s not the same as face-to-face,” she said, which is why she and nine other students held hand-written posters up as teachers and administrators entered and left the campus Monday, cheering and waving as they recognized favorite teachers.
Many teachers honked, waved or stopped to chat with the masked students, who respected social distancing guidelines.
“It got a lot more attention than I thought it would,” Schimmel said.
Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick came out to speak with her and the other students Monday morning when they arrived to wait in the cold and rain with their signs, Schimmel said, and he told them they were heard.
In an email to The Daily News, Hattrick said, “One of our roles as educators is to empower our students to self-advocate in a positive way.”
“I find this leadership by our students inspiring and admirable and I want to thank them for sharing their voice,” he said.
Schimmel said she and her classmates just want to be back in class, learning and finishing out the year a little closer to normal.
In Washington, many young students are already in hybrid learning models and have been for months, as Washington’s broader metrics allowed schools to open for hybrid classes.
A November spike in cases sent some students back to hybrid, but most have returned to early fall levels: In Woodland, second through fourth grade students went back to hybrid learning Jan. 5, after all but K-1 students returned to remote learning in late November.
Kalama also had returned all but K-1 students to remote learning in late November and is now phasing students grades 2-12 into in-person learning.
Longview brought preschool through fifth grade students back on Jan. 11, after nearly all Longview students went remote in late November. Castle Rock and Kelso school districts kept K-5 students in hybrid learning models, and Toutle Lake kept K-6 students in person through the winter.
Castle Rock was the first in the county to bring the sixth grade class back, with about 44 students entering the middle school Monday for the first time all year.
Superintendent Ryan Greene said while there was some “first day” confusion about where classes were and which teachers students had, overall it went well.
He said by starting with the smallest middle school grade level, with just under 100 students, the district will be able to spot potential holes in safety plans and fix them before more students arrive. While seventh and eighth graders were slated to come back next week, Greene said case numbers aren’t dropping quickly enough and that plan may have to pause.