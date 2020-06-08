Rainier 'space complex' would bring space camp, jobs, school official says

The $200 million academic space complex that investors are looking to build in Rainier would provide robotics and astronomy courses to students and more than 1,000 jobs for the community, Rainier Superintendent Michael Carter said Monday afternoon.
The Rainier School Board considered signing a letter of intent with the group at its Monday night meeting. Check online Tuesday and in Wednesday’s print edition of The Daily News for coverage of that meeting.
According to the board’s Monday agenda, Inspiration Development Co. LLC is the exclusive development company for the International Space Science and Oceanographic Centers worldwide.
The companies would like to build a “contextualized learning environment complex” on 110 acres of district land, according to the draft letter of intent, and the district would lease the land for $1 a year for 99 years.
The complex would replace the current football field, Carter said, and extend all the way to Hudson-Parcher Park,which flanks the west side of the Briarcliff campus. A new football field would have to be built closer to the district office.
According to the Columbia County Assessor’s Office, the district has six parcels that total about 211 acres.
Carter said the complex, which would be similar to the popular state-run space camp in Huntsville, Ala., would “be absolutely incredible here.”
It includes rocket replicas and plenty of education materials about gravity and space, he said.
School board chairman Darren Vaughn said Friday that the board did not have many details about the complex and hoped to hear more Monday night.
Not only would Rainier fifth and sixth grade students would be able to attend all educational programs for free, Carter said, but the multi-million dollar complex would bring up to 1,500 jobs and an increase in tourism.
Carter said he hopes the board chooses to follow through with the project, which he has been working on for several years. However, he said that as he’s leaving the district at the end of the month for a new position in Lake County, the new superintendent and the board would have to take up the reins.
He had hoped to get the project off the ground earlier, he said, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything down. He said a representative from the companies was supposed to speak at the June board meeting but was unable to make it, so the rep will come next month.
Carter said before the companies start submitting permits with the county, they want a letter of intent signed before committing to land studies. The company is interested in building in Rainier because it’s close enough to Seattle that large parts could be shipped down with ease, Carter said.
“It’s a great opportunity not just for the school district but for the community,” Carter said. “It could change the whole area.”
