Rainier 'space complex' would bring space camp, jobs, school official says

It includes rocket replicas and plenty of education materials about gravity and space, he said.

School board chairman Darren Vaughn said Friday that the board did not have many details about the complex and hoped to hear more Monday night.

Not only would Rainier fifth and sixth grade students would be able to attend all educational programs for free, Carter said, but the multi-million dollar complex would bring up to 1,500 jobs and an increase in tourism.

Carter said he hopes the board chooses to follow through with the project, which he has been working on for several years. However, he said that as he’s leaving the district at the end of the month for a new position in Lake County, the new superintendent and the board would have to take up the reins.

He had hoped to get the project off the ground earlier, he said, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything down. He said a representative from the companies was supposed to speak at the June board meeting but was unable to make it, so the rep will come next month.