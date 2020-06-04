Rainier senior: School chipped away her angry, reclusive wall

“I never thought I would say this, but after the first week of quarantine I was like, ‘What the heck, I miss people,’ ” Kaylee said.

NCA teacher Noah Elliott said that feeling shows how far Kaylee has come.

“When she came she had a lot of attitude ... and was not real happy to be there. And so she was a little bit stubborn trying to get her to do her work,” Elliott said. “But the best thing was to watch her because you could see that changes start to take place, little by little, as she grew as a person in the school.”

Kaylee said NCA is amazing school “because of Mr. Elliott.” She transferred to NCA in 2017 after attending school in Clatskanie.

“(NCA) made me come out of my shell a lot more,” Kaylee said. “I didn’t talk to anybody before, I didn’t have any friends and I was two credits behind. They definitely got me on track and didn’t give up on me.”

Elliott said he's was excited to watch Kaylee engage with others and dramatically improve her reading and writing skills.

“As she started to believe in herself more, she started expressing herself in discussions in the classroom, and its fantastic,” he said.