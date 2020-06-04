Rainier senior: School chipped away her angry, reclusive wall

Editor's note: This is the ninth story in our annual "Standout Grads" series profile outstanding members of the class of 2020. The series concludes Friday.
Kaylee Henlin didn’t think she was going to ever graduate from high school, but the Rainier North Columbia Academy senior is now salutatorian of her class.
“So many people gave up on me in the past,” she said. “A Portland school gave up on my education, and so did Clatskanie. Without NCA I don’t think I would have had a plan for my life.”
The straight-A senior plans to get a degree in culinary arts and open her own allergy-friendly food truck. She and many of her family members have food allergies, she said.
“I’ve always loved cooking. It’s always been something that I love to do, and if I can help people that’s a plus,” Kaylee said.
She originally planned to attend Astoria’s Tongue Point Job Corps this fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed her plans.
“I have asthma, so I’m trying to not go into public spaces until its over, which messes my plan up to go to college,” she said.
The pandemic has also made her realize just how much she’s come to love her NCA family, she said. Before starting at NCA, she often skipped school because she didn’t care and “just wanted to give up.”
“I never thought I would say this, but after the first week of quarantine I was like, ‘What the heck, I miss people,’ ” Kaylee said.
NCA teacher Noah Elliott said that feeling shows how far Kaylee has come.
“When she came she had a lot of attitude ... and was not real happy to be there. And so she was a little bit stubborn trying to get her to do her work,” Elliott said. “But the best thing was to watch her because you could see that changes start to take place, little by little, as she grew as a person in the school.”
Kaylee said NCA is amazing school “because of Mr. Elliott.” She transferred to NCA in 2017 after attending school in Clatskanie.
“(NCA) made me come out of my shell a lot more,” Kaylee said. “I didn’t talk to anybody before, I didn’t have any friends and I was two credits behind. They definitely got me on track and didn’t give up on me.”
Elliott said he's was excited to watch Kaylee engage with others and dramatically improve her reading and writing skills.
“As she started to believe in herself more, she started expressing herself in discussions in the classroom, and its fantastic,” he said.
He had been “chipping away” at the angry, reclusive wall Kaylee put up around herself since she got there, Elliott said.
“You’re saying ‘I’ve got to get that wall down’ and when it does come down and you see what person was behind there, it’s amazing. It’s amazing the metamorphosis just believing in yourself will make,” he said.
And that’s a lesson Kaylee said she would take with her: to always support and encourage others and herself.
“Other people give up on you, but don’t give up on yourself. Even if you think it’s too hard to do, just keep trying,” Kaylee said.
Elliott said Kaylee’s attitude and strength make her an unstoppable force.
“If she puts her mind to it she’ll be able to do it, no matter if a technical trade or college whatever she seeks. She had the tools and abilities to do it.”
