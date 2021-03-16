Rainier Senior Center seeks support after funding losses, repairs

“A lot more people are in need due to the pandemic,” Rich said. “Meals on Wheels has increased, which is unfortunate, but at least we know that these people are getting a solid, good meal at least once a day.”

Revenue down 90%

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The funding the center counts on during the year has been reduced by 90%, Rich said. That’s from the loss of activity fees, the lack of membership fees and the cancellation of several big fundraisers. While the center has 220 registered members, Rich said many people are hesitant to renew.

“We used to have a lot of music and we had bingo every week,” she said. “St. Patrick’s Day is kind of sad for us. Like last year, we had to cancel our St. Patrick’s Day luck of the draw raffle, which provided a big amount of money for us.”

The gift store still is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days this month, Rich said. It will be closed for the month of April as the center hosts an outdoor yard sale to raise money.

The senior center will sell items and rent out tables for $10 to anyone interested in selling their own items. To sign up, call the senior center at 503-556-3889 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays.