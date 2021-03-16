Rainier Senior Center seeks support after funding losses, repairs

When the Rainier Senior Center building closed a year ago due to COVID-19, demand for its meal programs exploded, but the loss of activity funding has pinched the center’s finances.
“With the building closed, there are no congregate events or any activities that we were doing,” said senior center president Jan Rich. “That has impacted our funding considerably.”
Then a pipe burst, and the refrigerator and freezer died. While the pipe repair is ongoing, Rich said just the replacement appliances meant “$3,000 went out of our pocket that we really can’t afford, but we had to.”
The center needs the appliances to serve about 35 people a daily meal through Meals on Wheels and for its daily lunch take-out option. The center severed 935 meals in January, Rich said, powered by 376 volunteer hours. In December, 1,072 meals went out on 404 volunteer hours.
The take-out lunch is for anyone in the community who calls in to place their order before 9 a.m. each day. Those over 60 years old can buy the daily offering for $5, while those under 60 need to pay $7. The proceeds go back into the nutrition program and the building.
This past year, Rich said the need for meals has increased 58%. The center had to stop printing newsletters for non-members and local businesses to save money.
“A lot more people are in need due to the pandemic,” Rich said. “Meals on Wheels has increased, which is unfortunate, but at least we know that these people are getting a solid, good meal at least once a day.”
Revenue down 90%
The funding the center counts on during the year has been reduced by 90%, Rich said. That’s from the loss of activity fees, the lack of membership fees and the cancellation of several big fundraisers. While the center has 220 registered members, Rich said many people are hesitant to renew.
“We used to have a lot of music and we had bingo every week,” she said. “St. Patrick’s Day is kind of sad for us. Like last year, we had to cancel our St. Patrick’s Day luck of the draw raffle, which provided a big amount of money for us.”
The gift store still is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days this month, Rich said. It will be closed for the month of April as the center hosts an outdoor yard sale to raise money.
The senior center will sell items and rent out tables for $10 to anyone interested in selling their own items. To sign up, call the senior center at 503-556-3889 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays.
Rich said the center doesn’t need food donations, as the center gets weekly food deliveries from Costco and Fred Meyer, which is “a huge benefit to us, but it doesn’t keep the lights on.”
If anyone wants to help, Rich said the center needs financial support to pay for the building and staff, as well as emergency expenses like the pipes and freezer. Donations in the form of checks can be mailed to the senior center at 48 West Seventh Street, Rainier, Oregon, 97048.
Rich said while the senior center building no longer is the hub of in-person activity it used to be, board members have been calling members to check on them. While most are OK physically, Rich said they’re restless and itching “to get out and dance and have that music again, to see their friends again and chat.”
There’s no timeline yet for when the center might open up because of the vulnerable population it serves, she said.
“We miss everybody so much and I know that they miss us as well,” Rich said. “We’ll just keep our fingers crossed and have to wait. Gosh, we just can’t wait, but we’ll have to.”
