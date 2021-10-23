Rainier selected for state drinking water testing

RAINIER — Due to two wastewater treatment plants in the vicinity, Oregon decided to test Rainier's drinking water system for PFAS, a group of "forever" chemicals that can cause health problems.

The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality project will test 150 small public drinking water systems throughout the state that were identified as "at risk" due to their proximity to a known or suspected PFAS use or contamination site. In Rainier, there are two permitted wastewater treatment facilities within an 8-hour time-of-travel, one domestic and one industrial, upstream of the City of Rainier’s intake points.

"Wastewater facilities were identified as a potential PFAS source if they have potential PFAS business types within their service area or the industry type indicated potential PFAS use," a DEQ spokesperson said.

The analysis is being paid for through an EPA grant, so there will be no cost to the water system.

"The purpose of this sampling project is to make sure customers are not being exposed to potentially harmful PFAS chemicals in their drinking water," a OHA press release said.