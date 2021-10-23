Rainier selected for state drinking water testing

RAINIER — Due to two wastewater treatment plants in the vicinity, Oregon decided to test Rainier's drinking water system for PFAS, a group of "forever" chemicals that can cause health problems.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality project will test 150 small public drinking water systems throughout the state that were identified as "at risk" due to their proximity to a known or suspected PFAS use or contamination site. In Rainier, there are two permitted wastewater treatment facilities within an 8-hour time-of-travel, one domestic and one industrial, upstream of the City of Rainier’s intake points.
"Wastewater facilities were identified as a potential PFAS source if they have potential PFAS business types within their service area or the industry type indicated potential PFAS use," a DEQ spokesperson said.
The analysis is being paid for through an EPA grant, so there will be no cost to the water system.
"The purpose of this sampling project is to make sure customers are not being exposed to potentially harmful PFAS chemicals in their drinking water," a OHA press release said.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality lab will analyze samples for 25 PFAS compounds. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in the U.S. since the 1940s in products like food packaging, carpets, non-stick products, medical supplies, and firefighting foam.
Popular due to their ability to resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water, they also do not break down in the environment or in the human body, which is why they're called forever chemicals.
While research is ongoing on how PFAS affect peoples’ health, studies have shown when they accumulate in the body it may lead to increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, small decreases in infant birth weights, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.
While PFAS currently are not regulated in drinking water at the federal level, the Environmental Protection Agency is working on rules to regulate two in the group, PFOS and PFOA. Several states, including Oregon, already have set maximum contaminant levels or health advisory levels.
In Oregon, there are health advisory levels of 30 parts per trillion for four PFAS compounds most commonly found in humans: PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, and PFHxS. The levels "are based on adverse liver, developmental, immune and thyroid effects and are set at levels meant to protect all persons, including sensitive populations, from both short and long-term exposures in drinking water," according to the OHA website.
While extensive monitoring has not yet been done in Oregon, voluntary testing found small amounts of PFAS that did not exceed the health advisory level.
"However, PFAS is a growing public concern, with high concentrations found around the United States," OHA said. "Monitoring is the only way to know for sure whether at-risk sources are affected."
OHA plans to share results with the water systems and provide technical assistance if PFAS are detected, like installing treatment, changing water sources or blending high PFAS sources with low PFAS sources.