Rainier schools will 'stay the course' with hybrid classrooms as COVID-19 cases increase following spring break

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Rainier School District since classes resumed following spring break has led officials to rule out full-time, in-person school for the rest of the school year.
Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said he believes Rainier public schools should “stay the course.”
“I really want to urge caution as we move forward, especially given the events of the last week,” he said at Monday’s board meeting. “We have students who cannot attend in person and we have not seen a consistent downward trend. To change this at this point I think is only going to further complicate matters.”
He added that changing learning models from hybrid to full-time based on new three feet of distance guidelines would be hard both on students and teachers with only a few months left in the school year.
Rainier canceled its Friday football game last week due to COVID-19 on the team, Hattrick said. This week. the preschool program is fully remote due to a positive case in the program, and “many people” are quarantined right now, including both students and staff.
“Spring break was rough on the Rainier community,” Hattrick said. “Most cases in Columbia County are here in Rainier and in talking to the health department, it sounds like they could have been started at a party a week or two ago.”
Requests for comment from the Columbia County Department of Health were not returned Tuesday.
According to data from the county, 106 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people were reported this week, up from 57 cases per 100,000. Hattrick said county health officials told him contract tracing has been difficult. He urged the community to work with the county because “when it comes time with a positive case to do contract tracing, there is no blame and no shame for any of it.”
“Remaining vigilant and safe is the only thing we can do to keep moving in the right direction,” he said.
Briarcliff pool
Hattrick also told the board that the YMCA is interested partnering with the district to run Briarcliff pool, which has mostly been closed due to the large amount of debt it accrued. He said he would present a proposal to the board at the next meeting.
While a local group called the Friends of the Rainier Pool formed to pay to run the pool during last year’s swim season, there have been disagreements over the last year about how much is owed to the district from the group.
Hattrick said that’s a “challenging question” because there “seems to be no way to truly calculate the cost to operate the pool.”
An agreement between the Friends of the Rainier Pool and the district did not specify the exact price the group would pay, just that it would cover non-personnel costs.
Hattrick said based on five years of budgets, that’s an average of $12,000 per year, but board member Rod Harding objected, saying he thought it was much higher and needed to take into account the cost of heating the pool and running fans.
Hattrick said as the pool is not separately metered, it’s hard to tell how much it costs to heat the water and run the fans, which is why he based his figure off district budgets and receipts.
“I’ve heard arguments in four different directions why these numbers are right, wrong or otherwise,” Hattrick said.
According to budget documents, in 2018 the total revenue for the pool was about $76,000, and personnel costs were $141,000 with $18,000 in non-personnel costs. That loss of $83,000 is on par for the yearly loss on the pool.
Harding said the data show it costs the district more than $1,000 a month to run the pool, even excluding personnel costs.
Hattrick said “the trouble is we can’t say that either one of our figures are inaccurate, because we have no way to back these numbers up. We don’t have meter readings.”
Board member Elaine Placido said while the board could “spend a lot of time arguing who has the right numbers,” the important thing was to get the pool open again for students.
She said the district needs to move forward and find a way to isolate the operational costs, as well as address the high personnel expenses.
Hattrick said his goal is to learn from the YMCA’s expertise and create a self-sustaining a pool program. He also said future agreements with groups interested in using the pool should include concrete dollar amounts.