Rainier schools will 'stay the course' with hybrid classrooms as COVID-19 cases increase following spring break

Requests for comment from the Columbia County Department of Health were not returned Tuesday.

According to data from the county, 106 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people were reported this week, up from 57 cases per 100,000. Hattrick said county health officials told him contract tracing has been difficult. He urged the community to work with the county because “when it comes time with a positive case to do contract tracing, there is no blame and no shame for any of it.”

“Remaining vigilant and safe is the only thing we can do to keep moving in the right direction,” he said.

Briarcliff pool

Hattrick also told the board that the YMCA is interested partnering with the district to run Briarcliff pool, which has mostly been closed due to the large amount of debt it accrued. He said he would present a proposal to the board at the next meeting.

While a local group called the Friends of the Rainier Pool formed to pay to run the pool during last year’s swim season, there have been disagreements over the last year about how much is owed to the district from the group.

Hattrick said that’s a “challenging question” because there “seems to be no way to truly calculate the cost to operate the pool.”