Rainier schools preparing for remote learning, hybrid when allowed

The Rainier School District is finalizing plans to start the school year remotely on Sept. 21, while looking ahead to a hybrid reopening once COVID-19 case rates reach a consistently low level.
Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick pushed the start date back from Sept. 14 earlier this month to give teachers more time to prepare, he said. Hattrick said the district needs more time to ensure each child has access to their classroom, a challenging and engaging curriculum and regular paper packets for those without technology.
"We delayed the start of school to September 21 to ensure every staff member would be fully prepared to provide a quality education to our students," Hatrrick said.
Google Classrooms will be the main virtual platform, along with Engage NY and SeeSaw for younger grades. Families who requested packets can pick them up every Monday, beginning Sept. 21, from the school offices during the following hours: Rainier Preschool/Hudson Park Elementary: 8 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.; Rainier Junior Senior High School 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; North Columbia Academy 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
If families requested packets be delivered, they will be delivered on Fridays with meal deliveries along bus routes.
To reopen in person, Columbia County would need to have 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for three weeks in a row. The county had 15 cases per 100,000 the week of August 23, 9 cases the week of August 30 and 17 the week of Sept. 6, which is the most recent week available.
The delay won't extend the school year because Rainier's daily class schedule had already built in more instructional minutes than required by the state, Hattrick said.
When Rainier Junior Senior High School students log in for the first day, classes will start at 9:30 a.m. Students will be in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be reserved for make-up work and tutoring.
Each class will be an hour long, with the first half hour live with their teacher and the next half hour for individual work. There will be 15-minute breaks between classes. There will also be a half-hour advisory period at noon and a half-hour lunch at 12:30.
According to Hattrick, students are encouraged but not required to attend live sessions. Students can check their individual schedules on ParentVue.
For Hudson Park Elementary students, each grade will get a specific one-hour time slot daily to get live lessons from their teacher. The rest of the day will be individual work, though teachers will be available to help with any questions, according to the district plan.
For example, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday third-graders will have live videos at 9 a.m., followed by the fourth graders at 10 a.m. The fifth graders will log on at 11 a.m., sixth graders at noon, kindergarteners at 1 p.m. and first graders at 2 p.m. Second graders will finish out the live classes at 3 p.m., then administrators will be online for parents between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Applied learning and small group supports will take place outside of that hour-long face-to-face time, according to the district plan.
The Rainier Virtual Academy is another longstanding option, but seats are limited. Similar to other local virtual academies, RVA uses Odysseyware to offer flexible independent study with teacher monitoring. It's available for students grades 3-12, but requires a one-year commitment.
The district will review county and state data and plan for a possible in-person reopening on Nov. 9 as long as they meet the COVID-19 metrics. Hattrick said he plans to announce updated athletic plans and hybrid plans soon, including a plan for in-person preschool through third grade instruction.
Meals are distributed every Wednesday and Friday from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the school air lock and from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Alston Assembly of God Church, the Rainier Assembly of God Church, Riverside Church and the old Goble school.
Meals are also dropped off along bus routes for families without transportation. The six routes are the Alston Assembly of God route, the Riverside Church/Neer City route, the Goble School/Bus 5 route, the Rainier Assembly of God route, the Lost Creek/Bus 4 route and the Doan/Debast/Bus 6. The full list is attached to the online version of this story.
Technology packs for families in need of hot spots or laptops are also available, Hattrick said. Paper copies of lessons are also an option for families who do not want to do any kind of virtual learning.
As for school sports, the Oregon School Activities Association shifted its traditional fall sports season contests to begin in March. It also waived current out-of-season coaching policies to allow for practices during the fall, at the discretion of the local school district.
The new calendar provides three distinct seasons from late December to late June with some overlap between seasons. Traditional winter sports will take place in January and February, followed by fall sports in March and April and spring activities in May and June.
According to OSAA, each season will have a normal 7-week regular season, with adjusted contest limitations, followed by an OSAA Culminating Week, to be announced later.
