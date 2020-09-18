Rainier schools preparing for remote learning, hybrid when allowed

The delay won't extend the school year because Rainier's daily class schedule had already built in more instructional minutes than required by the state, Hattrick said.

When Rainier Junior Senior High School students log in for the first day, classes will start at 9:30 a.m. Students will be in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be reserved for make-up work and tutoring.

Each class will be an hour long, with the first half hour live with their teacher and the next half hour for individual work. There will be 15-minute breaks between classes. There will also be a half-hour advisory period at noon and a half-hour lunch at 12:30.

According to Hattrick, students are encouraged but not required to attend live sessions. Students can check their individual schedules on ParentVue.

For Hudson Park Elementary students, each grade will get a specific one-hour time slot daily to get live lessons from their teacher. The rest of the day will be individual work, though teachers will be available to help with any questions, according to the district plan.