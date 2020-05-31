You are the owner of this article.
Rainier School District to hold virtual budget meeting Tuesday
Rainier School District will hold a virtual budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the district YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/I37kWZNlVIY

It will hold another budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 8, available at the same livestream link.

