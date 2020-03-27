Rainier School District starting childcare, Kelso finalizes distance learning

Two weeks into mandatory school closures due to COVID-19, Rainier and Kelso school officials are completing plans to provide childcare and remote learning for as long as needed.
In Washington, schools are slated to reopen April 27. In Oregon, schools will be closed until April 28 after Gov. Kate Brown extended the shutdown from two weeks to six. (See the TDN story COVID-19 school closure resources for meal details.)
Schools are still allowed to drop off meals under stay-at-home orders from both governors.
Rainier School District Superintendent Michael Carter said he and his staff have made plans to start structured online learning next week, continue delivering upwards of 400 meals per day to students, offer childcare and virtual mental health counseling and ensure staff members remain healthy.
“We’re going to take care of our community as much as we can,” Carter said Wednesday.
Carter said the district plans to use “Google Classrooms” for distance learning because all students already have school Google accounts. Families that don’t have internet or laptops will be given a “tech backpack” with a WiFi hotspot and a computer.
For those who are “off the grid” and don’t want a tech backpack, the district will give them hard copies of assignments to complete. Carter said they will be dropped off and picked up along with meals.
Teachers will grade students’ work, Carter said. Teachers will also be working virtually with a co-teacher on lesson plans, to make sure the newly adapted plans are sound. Carter said the district also plans to review lesson plans for equity.
“The first run will be challenging,” Carter said. “There will be some mistakes.”
After a few days of testing the system, Carter said the district will begin to add special education supports, which are being determined on an individual basis.
As for graduating seniors, Carter said many have already been working online to fulfill requirements. The district is awaiting the state’s altered graduation requirements.
Carter said seniors will also receive scholarship information online, and staff committees will still choose recipients to “keep it as normal as possible.”
For now, the district is keeping plans for in-person graduation but making virtual contingency plans.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Carter said.
Counselors have already been connecting with students virtually, Carter said, and that will be expanded. He said he and a wellness coach have also been checking in on teachers, and starting next week, the district will offer staff online yoga three times per week.
The district has set up three classrooms for free child care starting Wednesday, Carter said, and has 21 slots available. They will be first reserved for children of essential school staff, emergency workers, medical providers or emergency responders. The service will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for potty-trained children 3 to 12 years old, with meals provided.
For more information, visit the district website.
In Kelso, families will receive a call from a staff member to see if they need to check out a laptop or if they would prefer a physical packet, according to Kim Yore, director of teaching and learning. Families can continue to use the online resources page, she said, and by April 20 the district’s fully structured learning program will be in effect.
“Teachers will be planning together to develop balanced learning enrichment lessons in order to minimize learning loss,’’ Yore said.
Special education teachers will reach out to families each week and provided online learning resources on the Kelso Home Learning Resources webpage, Yore said. English language learner students will also receive extra support.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure all students have access and opportunities to learn,” Yore said.
As for grading, Yore said assignments will be formally assessed by teachers to plan future lessons based on the student’s needs, but the focus now is less on the grade and more about providing the best learning opportunity possible.
There may be added costs for the district to print packets or mail out supplies, Yore said. And other costs may pop up as the distance learning process evolves.
The past couple days have been “extremely busy,” Yore said, as staff across the district worked together — but remotely — to develop a plan. Staff has been collaborating with Longview administrators as well, she said, and working with the Kelso teacher’s union president.
“We are working together to make it work,” Yore said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.