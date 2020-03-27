Rainier School District starting childcare, Kelso finalizes distance learning

For those who are “off the grid” and don’t want a tech backpack, the district will give them hard copies of assignments to complete. Carter said they will be dropped off and picked up along with meals.

Teachers will grade students’ work, Carter said. Teachers will also be working virtually with a co-teacher on lesson plans, to make sure the newly adapted plans are sound. Carter said the district also plans to review lesson plans for equity.

“The first run will be challenging,” Carter said. “There will be some mistakes.”

After a few days of testing the system, Carter said the district will begin to add special education supports, which are being determined on an individual basis.

As for graduating seniors, Carter said many have already been working online to fulfill requirements. The district is awaiting the state’s altered graduation requirements.

Carter said seniors will also receive scholarship information online, and staff committees will still choose recipients to “keep it as normal as possible.”

For now, the district is keeping plans for in-person graduation but making virtual contingency plans.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Carter said.