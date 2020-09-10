Rainier School District pushes start of school to Sept. 21 for more training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Distance learning for Rainier School District students will start Sept. 21 to allow teachers more time to prepare, school officials announced Thursday.

"I want to thank you in advance for your flexibility and understanding," interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said in a Thursday letter to parents. "I want nothing more than to have an incredible school year, which will require additional training and preparation."

Hattrick said because he did not start at the district until July, the district needs more time to ensure it meets its goals of making sure each child has access to their classroom, a challenging and engaging curriculum and paper-based instruction for those without technology.

"I realized that our amazing staff has been put under a lot of pressure as I have developed a new Google Classroom Model and increased teacher expectations with a curriculum that will better meet your child’s learning needs," Hattrick said. "The beginning of the school year is always a challenging time but with the addition of a pandemic, wildfires and a new superintendent, the challenges are magnified."

The school year won't be extended, Hattrick said. Rainier had already built in more more instructional time than required by the state, so student credit-earning ability will not be affected either.