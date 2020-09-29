Rainier School Board will return to in-person board meetings

The Rainier School Board is back up to seven people and will meet in person again after Monday’s 4-3 vote.

There was one applicant for the open position, Noel Hisey. Hisey was in the Marine Corps, which he told the board taught him how to work together and keep his emotions in check.

The board’s October meeting will be held in-person, though the public will still have to attend remotely.

Board members Kari Hollander, Rod Harding, Elizabeth Richardson and Jeff Flatt voted yes, while Hisey, Darren Vaughn and Elaine Placido voted no.

“Since staff are there it’s more than appropriate for us to be there as well,” Hollander said.

But Vaughn said he considered the board to be more on the same schedule as the kids, not the staff, and Hisey pointed out that staff members were alone in their own rooms while the board would be in the same room.

Interim superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the first week of distance learning went well and seemed to have good attendance, but he didn’t have attendance data yet.

He said cases are projected to spike in the county, so he wanted to “continue to review and act accordingly.”