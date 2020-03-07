Rainier School Board will plan for new coronavirus, update policy Monday

The Rainier School Board will discuss emergency measures in response to the new coronavirus and review district goals at its Monday board meeting.
According to agenda documents, if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the schools, the district will work with state heath agencies to determine if the schools should close for any length of time. There currently are no cases reported in Columbia County.
Any students or staff with COVID-19 symptoms should go home immediately and seek medical care, the document says, but schools cannot isolate children or ask them to get tested.
If a case is detected, the superintendent will also send out an alert to parents and staff in both English and Spanish, the document says.
You have free articles remaining.
The board is also scheduled to discuss making up a Jan. 14 snow day and update a policy on foster student enrollment. The current policy states that students in foster care who are placed in the district will remain in their original district, unless the court determines otherwise.
In addition to reviewing district goals, the board is slated to review the superintendent’s contract.
The six proposed goals for the 2020-2021 school year include having transparent communication; continuing to collaborate with families and the community; and creating a safe, efficient and effective learning environment.
In other business, the board will:
- Announce that the district received a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Education Association to support a school employee wellness program.
- Honor high school finance, marketing and computers teacher Matt Schafer, who received the 2020 Excellent Teacher Award from the Oregon Statewide Transition Conference. He is recognized for “exemplifying the best of the philosophy of education as it relates to the area of transition and post school success.”
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 9 in the district boardroom.