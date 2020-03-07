Rainier School Board will plan for new coronavirus, update policy Monday

The Rainier School Board will discuss emergency measures in response to the new coronavirus and review district goals at its Monday board meeting.

According to agenda documents, if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the schools, the district will work with state heath agencies to determine if the schools should close for any length of time. There currently are no cases reported in Columbia County.

Any students or staff with COVID-19 symptoms should go home immediately and seek medical care, the document says, but schools cannot isolate children or ask them to get tested.

If a case is detected, the superintendent will also send out an alert to parents and staff in both English and Spanish, the document says.

The board is also scheduled to discuss making up a Jan. 14 snow day and update a policy on foster student enrollment. The current policy states that students in foster care who are placed in the district will remain in their original district, unless the court determines otherwise.

In addition to reviewing district goals, the board is slated to review the superintendent’s contract.