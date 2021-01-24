Rainier School Board will hear audit results, select negotiation teams Monday

The Rainier School Board will hear the results of a financial audit and select labor negotiation teams Monday.
The 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page.
The board will also hear an update on reopening. According to a Thursday letter, Superintendent Hattrick said the rise in county case metrics has pushed the return to hybrid learning back.
Instead of bringing pre-schoolers and seniors back on Feb. 1, they will return to classrooms Feb. 16. K-3 students will come back Feb. 22; 4-8 graders March 1, and 9-11 graders March 8.
An executive session on labor negotiations will also be held Monday.
The board is slated to choose who will be on the negotiation teams for both the Oregon School Employees Association, which represents the district’s secretaries, custodians, security guards, maintenance staff and other classified staff, and the Rainier Education Association, which represents teachers and certificated staff.