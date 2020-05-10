Rainier School Board will discuss finding an interim superintendent Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rainier School Board will meet Monday night to discuss the district’s budget and options to avoid COVID-related district staff layoffs in the future.

A budget meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and the school board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Both can be viewed on a YouTube Live stream, with direct links on the district website.

The board will talk about using Work Share Oregon for district employees, if needed. With Work Share, instead of laying off staff, an employer can reduce workers’ hours, then the state provides partial unemployment insurance benefits to the employees.

“The current health crisis and resulting economic crisis forced us to seek innovative methods of delivering services to our students and communities,” agenda documents say. “Looking forward we realize we face unprecedented economic challenges in conjunction with the health crisis. We must consider all potential cost saving options.”

While school districts have not historically used Oregon’s Work Share program, it provides an opportunity to reduce the hours of a large group of employees and eliminate the need to lay off individual employees, agenda documents say. The agenda documents do not say whether the district it is planning layoffs.