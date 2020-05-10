Rainier School Board will discuss finding an interim superintendent Monday

The Rainier School Board will meet Monday night to discuss the district’s budget and options to avoid COVID-related district staff layoffs in the future.
A budget meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and the school board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Both can be viewed on a YouTube Live stream, with direct links on the district website.
The board will talk about using Work Share Oregon for district employees, if needed. With Work Share, instead of laying off staff, an employer can reduce workers’ hours, then the state provides partial unemployment insurance benefits to the employees.
“The current health crisis and resulting economic crisis forced us to seek innovative methods of delivering services to our students and communities,” agenda documents say. “Looking forward we realize we face unprecedented economic challenges in conjunction with the health crisis. We must consider all potential cost saving options.”
While school districts have not historically used Oregon’s Work Share program, it provides an opportunity to reduce the hours of a large group of employees and eliminate the need to lay off individual employees, agenda documents say. The agenda documents do not say whether the district it is planning layoffs.
The board will hear an update on the district’s COVID-19 response and lost days of school. It also will get a report on the status of the Briarcliff Pool, which the district closed in August for financial reasons. Since then, the Friends of Rainier Pool have raised enough money to operate the pool for the swim team only.
Risk management assessment and insurance also is on Monday’s agenda. The board will discuss using Eugene-based WHA Insurance that covers several other Oregon schools, according to board documents.
Finally, the board will discuss finding a replacement for Carter, who is leaving for a job in the Lake County District at the end of June. Agenda documents say that the board plans to use the Oregon School Board Association’s services to have an interim superintendent in place by July 1.
The district will pay no more than $2,000 to OSBA for the service, the documents say.
“All board members should come prepared to talk through the desired qualities and qualifications you are seeking in an interim superintendent,” agenda documents say.
