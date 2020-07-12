Rainier School Board will add suicide prevention policy Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier School Board will update several polices and contracts and hear from the district’s new superintendent at its Monday night meeting.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page.

Newly appointed interim superintendent Joseph Hattrick will explain his 100-day entry plan, give a strategic planning update and share the results of a healthy teen survey.

The board will also start the process of filling the board vacancy created by Amber Downey’s resignation, according to the agenda.

A handful of policy updates are on Monday’s agenda. The board will adopt required updates from the state in its sexual harassment policy and its special education evaluation and eligibility procedures. It will also review changes to how personnel records are disclosed, including a state-mandated change in sharing information about a district employee convicted of a crime, according to agenda documents.

Also on the agenda is a new state-required student suicide prevention policy that will require the district to create a comprehensive plan for K-12 students.