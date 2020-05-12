Rainier School board votes to cut four days from school year

The Rainier School Board on Monday night cut four days from the end of the school year, started the search for an interim superintendent and raised concerns about debt for operations of the Briarcliff Pool.
Superintendent Michael Carter also told the board that the classified and administration staffs have joined Work Share Oregon for the rest of the school year. Under Work Share, the state will pay partial unemployment benefits to workers who lose hours. Classified staff and administration will be furloughed from one day per week for the rest of the school year, saving the district more than $40,000, Carter told the board.
The district would save another $120,000 if the teachers' union joins Work Share, but so far it has not discussed the matter.
Scotti Erickson, business manager, told the board the district is close to closing a $260,000 budget deficit projected last December.
Despite opposition from board Chairman Darren Vaughn, the board cut four days off the end of the school year, a step Carter said will save $120,000. However, the board also agreed to add the days back if the teacher's union decided to join the work share program in the near future. Of the four days, students will only lose 1.5 to two days, while staff members will lose four.
“It feels like students are already missing days,” lamented board member Elaine Placido, saying distance learning is not the same as in-person learning.
The board also learned that the Friends of Rainier Pool owe the district $11,000 for operating the Briarcliff Pool for the swim team only. Carter said if payments do not come in soon, the district will ask for an audit of the nonprofit. Kari Hollander, president of Friends of Rainier Pool, said the group has “full intention of paying” but wants to see documentation of expenses so they “spend people’s donations wisely.”
Erickson said she was working to fulfill the records request, which came in on May 6.
Finally, the board board announced it is hiring the Oregon School Board Association to find an interim replacement for Superintendent Carter by July 1. Board members Hollander, Placido and Amber Downey will serve on the screening committee with two staff members from Hudson Park Elementary School; two staff members from the high school; a staff member from North Columbia Academy; one administrator; and one community member.
The committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 1 and at 5:30 p.m. on June 9. It will also create a survey for the pubic to suggest what they would like to see in a candidate.
The board listed 10 general qualities they want in an interim superintendent.They include leadership experience, collective bargaining experience and good communication skills. The full list will be available on the district website.
The board will advertise the position with a salary range of $110,000 to $130,000.
