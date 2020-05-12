Rainier School board votes to cut four days from school year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rainier School Board on Monday night cut four days from the end of the school year, started the search for an interim superintendent and raised concerns about debt for operations of the Briarcliff Pool.

Superintendent Michael Carter also told the board that the classified and administration staffs have joined Work Share Oregon for the rest of the school year. Under Work Share, the state will pay partial unemployment benefits to workers who lose hours. Classified staff and administration will be furloughed from one day per week for the rest of the school year, saving the district more than $40,000, Carter told the board.

The district would save another $120,000 if the teachers' union joins Work Share, but so far it has not discussed the matter.

Scotti Erickson, business manager, told the board the district is close to closing a $260,000 budget deficit projected last December.

Despite opposition from board Chairman Darren Vaughn, the board cut four days off the end of the school year, a step Carter said will save $120,000. However, the board also agreed to add the days back if the teacher's union decided to join the work share program in the near future. Of the four days, students will only lose 1.5 to two days, while staff members will lose four.