Rainier school board to vote on interim superintendent Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier School Board was planning a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint an interim superintendent.

The board will be voting to hire Joseph Hattrick for one year, effective July 1. Hattrick was one of a pool of 18 applicants, a half dozen of whom made it to an interview round.

If hired, Hattrick's salary would be $124,000, according to the proposed contract, and he would get 20 days of paid vacation and 12 days of paid sick leave.

No personal details were immediately available. This story will be updated after the meeting, which starts after press time.for TDN's print edition

The superintendent position opened up earlier this year when current Superintendent Michael Carter announced he was taking a job in the Lake County School District. Carter was Rainier superintendent for 17 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.