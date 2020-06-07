Rainier School Board to vote on $15.4 million budget Monday

The Rainier School Board is slated to vote on next year’s budget of $15.4 million Monday night.
Of next year’s proposed budget $10.6 million would be in the general fund, $3.4 million would be budgeted for the the special revenue funds, $1.3 million for the debt service fund, $56,000 for the capital project fund and $105,800 for agency funds.
The board will also vote on paying the Northwest Regional Education Service District $96,455 for next year’s business management services. Those services include business manager Scotti Erickson’s salary of $51,520 for 92 working days with the district per year, paying for accounting services and managing payroll.
Also on the agenda is discussion of an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Rainier to manage the city library for one year, effective July 1. Under the agreement, the district will be paid $52,000 by the city to operate the library for 32 hours a week during the academic school year, including Saturday.
Summer hours will be determined by June 14, and the library will be open at least 25 hours a week during the summer month, according to agenda documents. The district will hold summer programs under the agreement, and during the school year will bring students to the library on field trips.
All library supplies and equipment will be paid for by the city library budget, according to the agreement, and the district will meet with the city manager and the library board for three evaluations in June, October and March.
The board is also slated to accepted the resignation of board member Amber Downey, effective June 30. Downey cited “recent events and changes at home” as the reason for her resignation.
“I appreciate being a part of this amazing district and working along side some incredible individuals. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your team,” Downey wrote in her resignation letter.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
- Hear an update on the state of payments on the Briarcliff pool. The nonprofit group Friends of Rainier Pool is supposed to reimburse the district for the cost of running the pool, but there was a disagreement over late payments at the last board meeting.
- Discuss the superintendent’s final compensation. Superintendent Micheal Carter is leaving the district at the end of June.
- Hear an update on the search for an interim superintendent.
- Review spending freezes the district has implemented in the last year.
- Discuss the Oregon School Employees Association’ collective bargaining agreement.
