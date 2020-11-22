Rainier School Board to review new policy on hate symbols

The Rainier School Board Monday will review a new policy on “hate symbols” and hear updates on board meetings and finances.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The board will hear updates on the school’s financials and the negotiating committee to hire Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick as the permanent superintendent.

Modification of the athletic fees due to adjusted seasons is also up for discussion, as is whether board meetings will be held in-person or virtually going forward.

The board will also hear first readings of the state-mandated “All Students Belong” policy.

The new law “takes an unprecedented step to protect some of our schools’ most marginalized students, as well as staff and others,” according to agenda documents.

It requires that any entity receiving state funding for education adopts a policy prohibiting symbols of hate and addressing bias incidents.

That policy has to prohibit the “use or display” of symbols of hate, including the noose, swastika and Confederate flag, according to agenda documents. It also requires the district to create and adopt a “bias incident” complaint procedure.

