Rainier School Board to modify sport fees, discuss banning 'symbols of hate'

Responding to the adjusted Oregon high school sports seasons, the Rainier School Board will modify the district’s athletics fees at its Monday night meeting. It will also discuss a new state-mandated policy prohibiting “symbols of hate” like nooses, swastikas and Confederate flags.

The 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 meeting will be live-streamed on the district YouTube page.

Currently, high school students pay $150 per sport and middle schoolers pay $100 per sport, with a $500 yearly cap per family. The district did not have information on what the modifications would be available.

In other business, the board is slated to discuss the hiring process for a permanent superintendent and update language in a handful of policies, including those on Title IX complaints, sexual harassment and communicable diseases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will also discuss adding a new “All Students Belong” policy that will be required by the state as of Jan. 1.

The new law “takes an unprecedented step to protect some of our schools’ most marginalized students, as well as staff and others,” according to agenda documents.