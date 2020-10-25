Rainier School Board to modify sport fees, discuss banning 'symbols of hate'

Responding to the adjusted Oregon high school sports seasons, the Rainier School Board will modify the district’s athletics fees at its Monday night meeting. It will also discuss a new state-mandated policy prohibiting “symbols of hate” like nooses, swastikas and Confederate flags.
The 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 meeting will be live-streamed on the district YouTube page.
Currently, high school students pay $150 per sport and middle schoolers pay $100 per sport, with a $500 yearly cap per family. The district did not have information on what the modifications would be available.
In other business, the board is slated to discuss the hiring process for a permanent superintendent and update language in a handful of policies, including those on Title IX complaints, sexual harassment and communicable diseases.
It will also discuss adding a new “All Students Belong” policy that will be required by the state as of Jan. 1.
The new law “takes an unprecedented step to protect some of our schools’ most marginalized students, as well as staff and others,” according to agenda documents.
It requires that any entity receiving state funding for education adopts a policy prohibiting symbols of hate and addressing bias incidents. That policy has to prohibit the “use or display” of symbols of hate, including the noose, swastika and Confederate flag, according to agenda documents. It also requires the district to create and adopt a “bias incident” complaint procedure.
A sample policy given by the state says that students are entitled to a high quality educational experience and the staff is entitled to a workplace “free from discrimination or harassment based on perceived race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.”
It defines a “bias incident” as a “hostile expression of animus toward another person, relating to the other person’s perceived race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin, of which criminal investigation or prosecution is impossible or inappropriate.”
That could include derogatory language or behavior, the sample policy said. Under the sample policy, the district would prohibit “the use or display of any symbols of hate on school grounds or in any district- or school-sponsored program, service, school or activity” except where used in teaching curriculum that is aligned to the Oregon State Standards.
