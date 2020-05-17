You are the owner of this article.
Rainier School Board to hold Tuesday meeting on superintendent transition
Rainier School Board to hold Tuesday meeting on superintendent transition

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the best way to transition between current Superintendent Michael Carter and the interim superintendent. 

Carter will be leaving the district at the end of June to become the superintendent of Lake County District. The board started the process of finding an interim superintendent at its last board meeting. 

It plans to have an interim superintendent bu July 1. 

To watch the livestreamed meeting, go to the Rainier School District's YouTube channel, linked on its website. 

