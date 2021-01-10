Rainier School Board to hold special meeting

The Rainier School Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the superintendent's contract and the timeline for hybrid learning schedules.
Watch the virtual meeting on the district's YouTube page.
Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick will give the board an update on potentially moving to in-person learning after the state relaxed school guidelines on Dec. 23.
The board is also slated to discuss bids for a district operational review and a contract to make Hattrick the permanent superintendent at the end of his interim appointment.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
