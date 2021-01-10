 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainier School Board to hold special meeting
0 comments

Rainier School Board to hold special meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Logo: Rainier School District

The Rainier School Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the superintendent's contract and the timeline for hybrid learning schedules.

Watch the virtual meeting on the district's YouTube page.

Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick will give the board an update on potentially moving to in-person learning after the state relaxed school guidelines on Dec. 23.

The board is also slated to discuss bids for a district operational review and a contract to make Hattrick the permanent superintendent at the end of his interim appointment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News