Rainier School Board to consider hosting $200m 'academic space complex'

“From a board perspective, we’re viewing the Monday meeting as a first look. We’ve heard stuff about it before,” Vaughn said.

He said in the past, the board had requested more information about the project from Carter.

According to Vaughn, Carter had been talking to the companies “off and on” for a while about the possibility of developing something on district land.

The location of the proposed site was not clear Friday. The Columbia County Assessor’s office said that none of the district’s six parcels of land is large enough for a 110-acre development.

The letter of intent states that the company can’t say where it would put the facility without a topographical survey, and it “cannot and will not conduct said survey and corresponding due diligence without a signed and binding letter of intent.”

Further, the letter states that the district and company commit to best-effort talks.

“A project of this size and magnitude ... is a complex and fluid undertaking. Neither side can reasonably proceed with such an undertaking without a commitment by each party,” the letter states.