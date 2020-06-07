Rainier School Board to consider hosting $200m 'academic space complex'

The Rainier School Board on Monday may sign a letter of intent with a development company to build a $200 million “academic space complex” on 110 acres of district land that the firm would lease for $1 a year.
According to the board’s Monday meeting agenda, Inspiration Development Co. LLC is the exclusive development company for the International Space Science and Oceanographic Centers worldwide. Neither company could be found online and could not be reached for comment Friday.
The companies would like to build a “contextualized learning environment complex,” according to the draft letter of intent.
According to the draft letter of intent, the district would lease the land for $1 a year for 99 years. In return, Rainier fifth and sixth grade students would be able to attend all educational programs for free.
Superintendent Michael Carter, the district’s negotiator with the developers, did not return calls for comment Friday.
School board chairman Darren Vaughn said he did not have many details about the company. However, he said he believed it intends to build a space-themed learning center for kids. He said International Space Science operates a few such complexes nationwide, which included rides for children and educational programs about space. Information about them was not immediately available Friday.
“From a board perspective, we’re viewing the Monday meeting as a first look. We’ve heard stuff about it before,” Vaughn said.
He said in the past, the board had requested more information about the project from Carter.
According to Vaughn, Carter had been talking to the companies “off and on” for a while about the possibility of developing something on district land.
The location of the proposed site was not clear Friday. The Columbia County Assessor’s office said that none of the district’s six parcels of land is large enough for a 110-acre development.
The letter of intent states that the company can’t say where it would put the facility without a topographical survey, and it “cannot and will not conduct said survey and corresponding due diligence without a signed and binding letter of intent.”
Further, the letter states that the district and company commit to best-effort talks.
“A project of this size and magnitude ... is a complex and fluid undertaking. Neither side can reasonably proceed with such an undertaking without a commitment by each party,” the letter states.
Vaughn said at Monday’s meeting the board would likely have many questions and would like to see a site plan.
“What would it look like, what are they thinking landwise, where do they think it might be? We have more questions than answers,” Vaughn said Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.