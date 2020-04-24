Rainier School Board to announce $25,000 state grant for facility plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rainier School Board will hold a virtual meeting Monday to review policies, discuss grant funding and appoint new budget committee members.

The administration will brief the board on measures to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and review draft calendars for next school year.

Members of the public can watch the meeting using Google Meet by clicking the link on the district website. Comments must be submitted by noon Friday using the link on the district website.

Board members will vote on the reappointment of a budget committee member George Evans and the appointment of two new members: Linda Setzer and Noel Hisey. Evans and Setzer would serve until June 30, 2023, while Hisey would serve a partial term until June 30, 2022.

According to the agenda, the board will also review a dozen policies relating to student admission, homeless students and transcripts, most of which were updated last year.

The board will hear about a $25,000 Technical Assistance Program grant from the state Department of Education for a long-range facility planning and a report about recent radon testing.