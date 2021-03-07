Rainier school board seats up for election, file by March 18

The majority of seats on the Rainier School Board are up for the May 18 election this year.

Those interested in running and who live in Rainier School District #13 should file a declaration of candidacy with the Clerk’s office of Columbia County by 5 p.m. March 18.

Up for election are four-year terms for Zones 1, 2, 5 and 7. Zone 7 is an at-large zone.

Up for a two-year term is Zone 4. Noel Hisey was chosen in September by the board to fill the seat after Amber Downey resigned partway through the term.

As of March 5, current Zone 7 board member Darren Vaughn had filed for reelection, along with challenger Christina Hendricks

In Zone 5, Christine Usher filed to run. No other current school board members had filed.

