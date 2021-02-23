Rainier School Board returns to in-person meetings

For the first time since March 2020, the Rainier School Board met in person Monday night to discuss graduation and approve a contract for a streaming service for high school sport fans.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the district is working to plan an in-person high school graduation, "tentatively slated for June 5." He said the plan is to hold graduation in the high school stadium, with a backup plan of the high school gym.

"We're working to have both plans in place," he said.

The board also approved a contract with Pixellot, a company that provides automated streaming of high school sports. High school principal and athletic director Graden Blue told the board that the Pixellot system will allow games in the gym and stadium to be livestreamed so people can watch from home, as there are COVID-19 restrictions on having fans present.

The district will install the first two cameras itself, so there is no cost for the technology. If the district wants to install additional cameras, it would cost $3,750 per camera. Many of the other schools in Rainier's league also use the system, which allows fans to pay$10.99 per month for a monthly pass or $69.00 for an annual pass and watch any games on the entire Pixellot system nationwide.