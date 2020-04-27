Rainier School Board postpones meeting to Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rainier School Board postponed its scheduled Monday meeting to Thursday due to technical difficulties.

After Google's privacy settings shut the public out of the meeting, the board decided to hold the virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday instead, so the issue could be fixed.

The new link for the Google Meet livestream will be on the district’s website.

At the meeting, the board plans to review policies, share information about a $25,000 Technical Assistance Program grant from the state Department of Education, appoint new budget committee members and discuss Superintendent Michael Carter’s contract.

