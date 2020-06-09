Rainier school board passes $15.4 million budget for next year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainier School District passed next year’s $15.4 million budget and two collective bargaining agreements on Monday night.

Of next year’s proposed budget, $10.6 million would be in the general fund, which accounts for the bulk of staff salaries and basic operating expenses.

Business manager Scotti Erickson also said this year’s budget outlook is vastly improved from both a month ago and in November, when the district was projecting a $260,000 deficit. She said $114,000 savings from furlough days was the main reason.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to get there. There was a time when the estimates were not looking very rosy,” Erickson said.

The board also adopted bargaining contracts with the Oregon School Employees Association and the Rainier Education Association. Both contracts added the opportunity for employees to petition the board for extra sick leave in the case of emergencies. Additionally, both one-year contracts include a 2% raise.

Board member Elizabeth Richardson said extra sick leave option was “the right thing to do.”

In other businesses, the board: