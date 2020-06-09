Rainier school board passes $15.4 million budget for next year

The Rainier School District passed next year’s $15.4 million budget and two collective bargaining agreements on Monday night.
Of next year’s proposed budget, $10.6 million would be in the general fund, which accounts for the bulk of staff salaries and basic operating expenses.
Business manager Scotti Erickson also said this year’s budget outlook is vastly improved from both a month ago and in November, when the district was projecting a $260,000 deficit. She said $114,000 savings from furlough days was the main reason.
“It’s great that we’ve been able to get there. There was a time when the estimates were not looking very rosy,” Erickson said.
The board also adopted bargaining contracts with the Oregon School Employees Association and the Rainier Education Association. Both contracts added the opportunity for employees to petition the board for extra sick leave in the case of emergencies. Additionally, both one-year contracts include a 2% raise.
Board member Elizabeth Richardson said extra sick leave option was “the right thing to do.”
In other businesses, the board:
• Passed an intergovernmental agreement between the district and the library so the district can continue to provide library staffing services.
• Approved Superintendent Michael Carter’s final compensation. He will leave the district after 19 years to take a new position in Lake County.
• Presented Carter with a plaque to commemorate his years at the district.
• Heard an update on the search for the interim superintendent. Board member Kari Hollander said the search committee will choose the top 10 applications from a pool of 18 on Tuesday evening.
• Received a $2,000 payment from the Friends of Rainier Pool. The district is still waiting on full payment of the $9,000 outstanding debt. The nonprofit group said it wants to review bill breakdowns more closely to ensure the services are not overbilled.
• Accepted the resignation of board member Amber Downey, effective June 30.
