Rainier school board needs more information on secretive 'space complex'

The complex would replace the current football field and extend all the way to Hudson-Parcher Park, which flanks the west side of the Briarcliff campus. A new football field would have to be built closer to the district office, Carter said before the meeting.

It’s still not clear how a 110-acre project would fit in the area, however.

Carter suggested that the new superintendent take over negotiations after he leaves in June to take a new position in Lake County in southern Oregon.

Carter said had hoped to get the project off the ground earlier, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything down. He said a representative from the companies was supposed to speak at the board meeting but was unable to make it, so the rep will come next month.

Placido called that “disingenuous,” saying the board had been having virtual meetings for months that the company could have joined.

“We’ve been hit with this thing several times now. We’ve asked for specific information and we’ve never been given anything we’ve asked for, ever,” she said.

Vaughn echoed Placido, saying the board repeatedly asked for information in writing but only got the proposed letter of intent.