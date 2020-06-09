Rainier school board needs more information on 'secret' space complex

“That says we want you to agree to something before you know anything about it,” he said.

Placido said she had heard that Mike Wing, a former Rainier coach who has spent several years in prison for more than $9 million in wire fraud in Texas, was an investor. She asked Carter to confirm it, and he said Wing “might be one of the investors, yes.”

A 2017 TDN story quotes a former player of Wing’s saying he promised the community a new athletics complex among other things, which never materialized.

“It feels like were trying to hide. I’m told it’s the Mike Wing guy who did the athletic complex stuff. He’s trying that same scam all over the county. This is bad,” Placido said.

Carter said he would ask a representative to come to the July 13 board meeting.

Placido motioned to set a 30-day “shot clock” for companies to send the board a site plan, design renderings, feasibility report and other information the board requests so it can be reviewed and shared with the community prior to the meetings. The rest of the board passed the motion.