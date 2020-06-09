Rainier school board needs more information on 'secret' space complex

RAINIER – A skeptical Rainier School board gave the companies behind the $200 million “academic space complex” a 30-day deadline to provide more information, and one member said the proposal “reeks.”
Board members declined to sign a letter of intent with Inspiration Development Co. LLC and International Space Science and Oceanographic Centers worldwide, which proposed building the complex on 110 acres of district land it would lease for $1 a year for 99 years.
“We’re giving 110 acres of our community’s land to a group of people who you can’t even find on the Internet. There is no evidence of them doing anything successfully anywhere in the country. Frankly, I think it reeks of them trying to use us,” board member Elaine Placido said at Monday night’s board meeting.
The board also learned that former Rainier coach Mike Wing, who was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison for wire fraud, is a potential investor in the project.
Superintendent Michael Carter brought the proposal to the board, saying the complex would “be absolutely incredible here” and would be similar to a popular state-run space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, that features rocket replicas and materials about gravity and space.
However, Patricia Ammons, spokeswoman for the Huntsville location, said in an email Tuesday that neither of those two companies were connected to Space Camp, as Carter had asserted in an interview with TDN before the board meeting.
She said while in the past Space Camp had faculties in Florida and California, currently the only two facilities are in Huntsville and in Turkey.
Carter told The Daily News earlier Monday the project would create 1,500 jobs and drive tourism.
But school board chairman Darren Vaughn said he found the company “scary secret.”
“I continue to ask for information that either we’re not getting or they’re not providing,” he said. “If this is something they really want to do they should be more proactive.”
And board member Elizabeth Richardson said she disliked the “smoke and mirrors” and “shadow games.”
“I don’t understand why they’re not courting us if they want our property,” she said.
Carter said the groups are based in Texas and Arizona. He has been negotiating with them and asked the board to meet a representative from the company before rejecting the proposal.
“I think the potential is there,” he said.
“You say you’re concerned about smoke and mirrors, and I think that’s justified, but if you meet them face to face ... I think you’ll be pleased,” Carter told the board.
Representatives of the company did not attend Monday’s virtual board meeting.
Carter said Rainier fifth and sixth grade students would be able to attend all educational programs for free.
The complex would replace the current football field and extend all the way to Hudson-Parcher Park, which flanks the west side of the Briarcliff campus. A new football field would have to be built closer to the district office, Carter said before the meeting.
It’s still not clear how a 110-acre project would fit in the area, however.
Carter suggested that the new superintendent take over negotiations after he leaves in June to take a new position in Lake County in southern Oregon.
Carter said had hoped to get the project off the ground earlier, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything down. He said a representative from the companies was supposed to speak at the board meeting but was unable to make it, so the rep will come next month.
Placido called that “disingenuous,” saying the board had been having virtual meetings for months that the company could have joined.
“We’ve been hit with this thing several times now. We’ve asked for specific information and we’ve never been given anything we’ve asked for, ever,” she said.
Vaughn echoed Placido, saying the board repeatedly asked for information in writing but only got the proposed letter of intent.
“That says we want you to agree to something before you know anything about it,” he said.
Placido said she had heard that Mike Wing, a former Rainier coach who has spent several years in prison for more than $9 million in wire fraud in Texas, was an investor. She asked Carter to confirm it, and he said Wing “might be one of the investors, yes.”
A 2017 TDN story quotes a former player of Wing’s saying he promised the community a new athletics complex among other things, which never materialized.
“It feels like were trying to hide. I’m told it’s the Mike Wing guy who did the athletic complex stuff. He’s trying that same scam all over the county. This is bad,” Placido said.
Carter said he would ask a representative to come to the July 13 board meeting.
Placido motioned to set a 30-day “shot clock” for companies to send the board a site plan, design renderings, feasibility report and other information the board requests so it can be reviewed and shared with the community prior to the meetings. The rest of the board passed the motion.
Carter said before the companies start submitting permits with the county, they want a letter of intent signed before committing to land studies. The company is interested in building in Rainier because it’s close enough to Seattle that large parts could be shipped down with ease, Carter said.
“It’s a great opportunity not just for the school district but for the community,” Carter said. “It could change the whole area.”
