Rainier school board hires Joseph Hattrick as interim superintendent

The Rainier School Board unanimously voted to hire Joseph Hattrick as interim superintendent at a special meeting Wednesday.
Hattrick, who has been in education for 21 years, will be moving from the Phoenix, Arizona, area to take the job.
“The moving truck comes on Tuesday,” he told the board over video chat Wednesday night.
Hattrick most recently worked at Riverbend Preparatory Academy in Arizona as principal and superintendent since 2012, according to the school website.
“I’m really excited to be coming back to the Pacific Northwest,” he told the board, as he was born and raised in Vancouver.
He earned a doctoral degree from Grand Canyon University in Organizational Leadership in K-12 Education.
Hattrick was one of a pool of 18 applicants, a half dozen of whom made it to an interview round.
The contract the board approved Wednesday night is for one year, effective July 1. Hattrick's salary is $124,000, according to the contract, and he gets 20 days of paid vacation and 12 days of paid sick leave.
Boardmember Kari Hollander thanked the community and screening team that helped in the hiring process.
The superintendent position opened up earlier this year when current Superintendent Michael Carter announced he was taking a job in the Lake County School District. Carter was Rainier superintendent for 17 years.
Hattrick also thanked the board and community for the opportunity.
“My family is excited to have me back home and I’m excited to be part of the Rainier School District,” Hattrick said.
