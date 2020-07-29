Rainier school board discusses reopening, sets expectations

“Yes, there will be a lot of challenges but I think we can overcome the challenges to truly do what’s best for every single person,” Hattrick said.

The draft plan outlined a virtual program of between two and four days of learning, with weekly lesson plans, videos and some online programs, as well as tutoring available throughout the day.

In-person would also be between two and four days per week and would include daily early releases for teachers to have professional development in the afternoons, Hattrick said.

He said he is planning more meetings with teachers, parents and students to discuss the plan and will present the plan formally to the board Aug. 10.

Board member Elaine Placido said it seems like the district needs to be prepared to “bounce in and out” of learning modes, but Hattrick said he wanted to make sure learning is not disrupted. He said routine is important, and he wants parents to plan long-term so "we’re not uprooting" family routines.

In other businesses, the board and Hattrick chose their top five priorities for the superintendent operating agreement, an Oregon School Boards Association document that sets clear expectations.