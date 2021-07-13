Rainier Riverfront Trail, Fox Creek projects awarded grants

RAINIER — Fox Creek upgrades, a Riverfront Trail expansion and speed humps on West C Street are all moving forward after Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The meeting was the first streamed live on KLTV.org under the city’s new contract with the organization.
The Local Council of Governments awarded the city an $84,700 grant for phase three of the Riverfront Trail project, which will allow the city to repurpose a bridge currently not in use to connect the trail to the park.
“I’m really excited to have phase three done,” Mayor Jerry Cole said. “It’ll connect our park to downtown via the trail. It will be awesome. People already use that trail a bunch.”
The council also learned that the Oregon Legislature approved funding for a feasibility study of Fox Creek. The city will get about $100,000 for the study, which will allow a decision on how to correct flooding.
After community complaints about noise from new stop signs on C Street, the council directed staff to get bids to install three asphalt speed humps on the road instead.
Council member Mike Kreger said he lives in the area, and over time has noticed people either blow past the stop sign, roll through it, or “use it as a challenge” to see how quickly they can get back up to speed, disturbing the neighborhood.
An Airbnb policy had a first reading Monday night. The ordinance on vacation rentals used Seaside’s ordinance as a base, and requires people wishing to rent out their homes for vacations to notify all neighbors within 200 feet, get the house inspected by a professional, and limits the number of rooms rented to no more than half of the total bedrooms.
Cole said the room restriction is to avoid putting stress on a tight rental market, so current landlords don’t move houses from longterm tenants to Airbnbs.
“I love renting Airbnb, but there’s not enough meat on the bone here,” Cole said.
Staff also will be creating an annexation policy. The city does not currently have one. City staff continues to get requests about annexation to allow businesses and residences to connect to city utility services, Jorgensen said.
Council member Robert DuPlessis said it was “short sighted” to not have a consistent way to allow people to annex in, especially businesses that would then pay taxes to the city. Cole pointed out that if the right commercial businesses wanted to annex in on Dike Road, “we could have better roads, and maybe more police officers” thanks to the tax revenue.
Hudson Garbage requested and received council approval on a 2.6% rate increase, effective Aug. 1. The council had voted down last year’s increase due to pressure on the community from the pandemic.
That would be an increase of 66 cents a month or $7.92 a year for a single 32-gallon can picked up once a week.
Josh Brown, District Manager for Hudson Garbage, said Columbia County also passed a 2.6% disposal increase at the transfer station that affects Hudson’s rates, and there have been significant increases in labor cost, as the company is feeling the effects of the driver shortage.
In other business, council:
• Selected West Yost to do a geotechnical study of West First Street for about $50,000 to learn how to correct the sliding street.
• Passed a resolution on dangerous trees to allow the city to spend the money it budgeted earlier this year to help citizens with tree removal, planting or care in city right of ways.
• Approved a $10,788 purchase of a new ticket machine at the boat launch. Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the current machine is “on its last leg” and the new one will accept debit and credit cards. There is a $95 monthly fee to the city for the credit card software, but Lawrence said the machine has averaged $30,800 in yearly revenue over the past five years, so the upgrade and fees will pay for itself.
• Approved a request from the Rainier Senior Center to put a walk-in freezer on city land behind the center. The project, which the center intends to fund with grants, will allow the center to accept more donations and will replace five smaller freezers inside the center.