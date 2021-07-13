Rainier Riverfront Trail, Fox Creek projects awarded grants

RAINIER — Fox Creek upgrades, a Riverfront Trail expansion and speed humps on West C Street are all moving forward after Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The meeting was the first streamed live on KLTV.org under the city’s new contract with the organization.

The Local Council of Governments awarded the city an $84,700 grant for phase three of the Riverfront Trail project, which will allow the city to repurpose a bridge currently not in use to connect the trail to the park.

“I’m really excited to have phase three done,” Mayor Jerry Cole said. “It’ll connect our park to downtown via the trail. It will be awesome. People already use that trail a bunch.”

The council also learned that the Oregon Legislature approved funding for a feasibility study of Fox Creek. The city will get about $100,000 for the study, which will allow a decision on how to correct flooding.

After community complaints about noise from new stop signs on C Street, the council directed staff to get bids to install three asphalt speed humps on the road instead.