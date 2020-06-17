Rainier re-opens city park playground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City Park playground in Rainier re-opened Wednesday after months of closure due to COVID-19.

The re-opening is "just in time for Father's Day," Mayor Jerry Cole said in a Facebook post.

While the city is still working on putting up the mandatory advisory signs, Cole reminded everyone to clean their hands after using the equipment, to maintain social distancing and to use common sense.

"You know the drill," he said in a Facebook post.

But, he added, "most importantly have some fun!"

