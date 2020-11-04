Rainier pre-K through first grades will return to class Nov. 30

Hattrick said he expected that all Columbia County school districts would move to some form of hybrid learningby the end of the month.

In Rainier, he plans to send a parent survey out Thursday to see how many students would want to come back to hybrid and how many would need to ride the bus. Right now, the district can only put 20 students on a large bus, due to social distancing requirements.

“For those parents with the ability to transport their kids, that would be appreciated,” Hattrick said, as the district will be limited.

Hattrick said he planned to announce most details on Nov. 16, as the board had plenty of questions about how teachers would be supported, how extracurriculars would work and other details that Hattrick said the administrative staff was still working through in marathon planning sessions.

“We have to think through every single scenario,” he told the board.

He added that he does not want to bring all students back on Nov. 30 because the last thing he wants to do is create a situation where all students need to revert to distance learning.

“I want to do this the right way,” he said. “I’m very cautious about opening everything on Nov. 30th ... I want to be methodical about rolling it out.”

