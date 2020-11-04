Rainier pre-K through first grades will return to class Nov. 30

Rainier preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students could return to in-person classes two days a week on Nov. 30 if current case counts hold, the district announced Wednesday night.
“I’m excited that the metrics have been revised in such a way that we can consider reopening sooner rather than later,” Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said at a special board meeting.
Some K-12 students needing extra support or hands-on instruction would also come in for in-person instruction starting Nov. 30, Hattrick said.
If current county metrics allow it, Hattrick said he hoped to move second and third graders to hybrid by on Dec. 7, and the rest of the grades to hybrid on Feb. 1.
All students will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures, Hattrick said.
“We have been given a mandate from the governor that masks are required, so our responsibility to enforce that mandate,” Hattrick said in response to a board question about parents who do not want their child to wear a mask. “Therefore, I respect people’s decisions to not wear masks, but they would be needing to choose the comprehensive distance learning model if they are not comfortable with masks.”
Last Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown rolled out revised and relaxed opening metrics, as the state had previously had some of the strictest requirements in the nation.
“To boil down the reason why this came about, it is that there is a strong, unified belief in Oregon that students do learn best in person,” Hattrick said.
The new metrics have fully remote learning required if counties have more than 200 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of more than 10%.
Next comes a “transition phase,” in which districts can start to move some small groups of students back to in-person learning if the county has between 100 and 200 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity rate of 8% to 10%.
If districts were already in hybrid learning, then rates moving to the transition phase singles that the district should prepare to move to fully remote learning.
For hybrid, the county needs can have up to 100 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 8%. In this stage, priority should be given to elementary students, according to the state.
Once counties have less than 50 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 5%, districts can considering having all students back on campus, either full-time or in a hybrid model.
The most recent reported time frame, from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, Columbia County had 64.5 cases per 100,000 people, making it eligible to bring elementary students back in hybrid.
Hattrick said he expected that all Columbia County school districts would move to some form of hybrid learningby the end of the month.
In Rainier, he plans to send a parent survey out Thursday to see how many students would want to come back to hybrid and how many would need to ride the bus. Right now, the district can only put 20 students on a large bus, due to social distancing requirements.
“For those parents with the ability to transport their kids, that would be appreciated,” Hattrick said, as the district will be limited.
Hattrick said he planned to announce most details on Nov. 16, as the board had plenty of questions about how teachers would be supported, how extracurriculars would work and other details that Hattrick said the administrative staff was still working through in marathon planning sessions.
“We have to think through every single scenario,” he told the board.
He added that he does not want to bring all students back on Nov. 30 because the last thing he wants to do is create a situation where all students need to revert to distance learning.
“I want to do this the right way,” he said. “I’m very cautious about opening everything on Nov. 30th ... I want to be methodical about rolling it out.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.