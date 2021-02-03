Rainier Police respond most to premise checks, citizen assists in 2020

Rainier Police had a busy year, logging over 11,000 responses to calls.

Overall, April had the most incidents at 1,223, and January was the quietest month with only 453 incidents, according to the police department’s annual report.

The top three incident types were premise checks, citizen assists and suspicion circumstances.

The department responded to 6,949 premise checks in 2020. December had the highest count with 758 calls, followed closely by November with 739 calls. January 2020 had the least calls, with 172 recorded.

In second place by a large margin were citizen assists, with officers helping citizens 2,049 times last year. The month with the most calls was October with 298, followed by August with 208. The month with the least calls was April, when officers logged 110 citizen assists.

In a distance third place last year were calls for suspicious circumstances. Rainier police responded to 476 of those calls in 2020, with March and April as the busiest months for those calls at 55 calls and 49 calls respectively. February clocked the least suspicious circumstances calls, with 20.