 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainier police asking for help identifying suspect in Hometown Pizza theft
0 comments
top story

Rainier police asking for help identifying suspect in Hometown Pizza theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Hometown Pizza theft

Rainier police are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing money from Hometown Pizza Nov. 14

 Hometown Pizza

Rainier police are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing money from Hometown Pizza on Nov. 14.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after noon on Nov. 14, a man who had been playing the machines in the lottery room "took an undisclosed amount of money from Hometown Pizza," according to the Rainier police blotter. 

The case is under investigation and police are asking anyone who has information about his identity to contact Officer Wheeler at 503-397-1521 and reference case number 20-08951.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News