Rainier police asking for help identifying suspect in Hometown Pizza theft

Rainier police are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing money from Hometown Pizza on Nov. 14.

Shortly after noon on Nov. 14, a man who had been playing the machines in the lottery room "took an undisclosed amount of money from Hometown Pizza," according to the Rainier police blotter.

The case is under investigation and police are asking anyone who has information about his identity to contact Officer Wheeler at 503-397-1521 and reference case number 20-08951.

