Rainier plans to use $440K in federal American Rescue Act funds

RAINIER — Economic recovery funds have been offered to Rainier, with officials planning to use them for major infrastructure projects across the city.

Scott Jorgensen, City of Rainier administrator, said the city got $223,000 so far in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which has come from the U.S. government to help revitalize communities still reeling amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The city expects another round of about $223,000 to come in soon, totaling $446,450.98 for Rainier.

ARPA's requirements are relatively flexible, though the bill specifies cities should prioritize public health projects, replace lost public sector revenue or invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Jorgensen said most of the money will be used for those infrastructure projects, like fixing water lines and rehabilitating the wastewater and water treatment plants.

"Receiving these funds has enabled the city to move forward with things we've needed to do," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen said they also landed $100,000 for a Fox Creek renovation feasibility study through Oregon state's allocation of the ARPA funding.

Oregon state got more than $4.2 billion from ARPA, with about $680 million allocated to cities, according to lobbying group League of Oregon Cities.

How the funding is distributed depends on the city's population. With a city that has more than 50,000 people the money comes straight from the U.S. Treasury. For Rainier, which has a population of about 1,800, the city gets its ARPA funds from the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.