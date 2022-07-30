 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
ARPA FUNDS

Rainier plans to use $440K in federal American Rescue Act funds

  • 0

RAINIER — Economic recovery funds have been offered to Rainier, with officials planning to use them for major infrastructure projects across the city. 

Scott Jorgensen, City of Rainier administrator, said the city got $223,000 so far in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which has come from the U.S. government to help revitalize communities still reeling amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

The city expects another round of about $223,000 to come in soon, totaling $446,450.98 for Rainier.

ARPA's requirements are relatively flexible, though the bill specifies cities should prioritize public health projects, replace lost public sector revenue or invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Jorgensen said most of the money will be used for those infrastructure projects, like fixing water lines and rehabilitating the wastewater and water treatment plants.

People are also reading…

"Receiving these funds has enabled the city to move forward with things we've needed to do," Jorgensen said. 

Jorgensen said they also landed $100,000 for a Fox Creek renovation feasibility study through Oregon state's allocation of the ARPA funding. 

Oregon state got more than $4.2 billion from ARPA, with about $680 million allocated to cities, according to lobbying group League of Oregon Cities. 

How the funding is distributed depends on the city's population. With a city that has more than 50,000 people the money comes straight from the U.S. Treasury. For Rainier, which has a population of about 1,800, the city gets its ARPA funds from the Oregon Department of Administrative Services. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News