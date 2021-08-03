Rainier passes vacation rental ordinance, revives library board

Rainier homeowners who want to rent their houses for vacation rentals now have a new ordinance to follow after the Rainier City Council unanimously approved it Monday night.
Ordinance 1080 used Seaside’s ordinance as a base, and requires people wishing to rent their homes for vacationers to notify all neighbors within 200 feet, get the house inspected by a professional, and limits the number of rooms rented to no more than half of the total bedrooms.
Mayor Jerry Cole said the room restriction is to avoid putting stress on a tight rental market, so current landlords don’t move houses from long-term tenants to short-term vacation rentals.
“The consensus was the rental market is too hard right now,” Cole said.
City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the planning committee took up the question because someone wanted to rent a room in their home on Airbnb and was seeking guidance from an ordinance.
The council also revived the library board, which had not been meeting. Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the library has made “huge progress” in the last few years, but having a library board “will really clarify whose role and responsibility it is to implement new projects.”
“It would serve the community well to have a diverse board,” he said.
Under current city policy, the board is five people with one alternate, meeting at least 10 times per year. The roles are four-year terms and Jorgensen said he will start advertising for interested candidates.
Cole also issued a challenge to the community to match his donation to the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum’s proposed new building, across from the senior center.
“Anyone who wants to match my donations, and I’m not looking to get recognition so I won’t say the amount publicly, call me and I’ll tell you,” Cole said.
The museum is housed in City Hall and has been since 2017. Cole said “so long as they need a place, we have a home for them, but they are serious about raising money and getting out of here” into their own, larger space.
If the museum can raise $100,000, they will get a $100,000 match, Cole said. Donations are tax deductible, and can be made monthly or as a single payment. People who donate $500 will get their names on a founder’s plaque at the museum.
“They’ve got $28,000 more they have to raise to hit that $100,000 mark and I want to see that happen sooner than later,” Cole said.
In other business, the council:
• Heard stairs down to the water along the Riverfront Trail are under construction and the city is waiting on the design and estimate for the phase two bridge project.
• Passed a resolution to abate a nuisance property at 516 East E. St., which burned and the city declared a dangerous property. The owners have until Sept. 30 to abate the property or the city will do it.
• Accepted a roughly $170,000 bid from WesTech to refurbish Filter 1 at the water treatment plant. Filter 2 was refurbished by the company last year to like-new status, Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said, after being online for about 20 years without any major work on them.
• Approved an emergency removal of an abandoned sailboat for $13,800 after it sunk at the marina.
• Heard the city will get $446,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Approved reimbursing JT Marine about $8,900 for the installation of a pump station after workers on the A Street project accidently cut through its sewer line, thinking it was abandoned.