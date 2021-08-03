Rainier passes vacation rental ordinance, revives library board

Under current city policy, the board is five people with one alternate, meeting at least 10 times per year. The roles are four-year terms and Jorgensen said he will start advertising for interested candidates.

Cole also issued a challenge to the community to match his donation to the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum’s proposed new building, across from the senior center.

“Anyone who wants to match my donations, and I’m not looking to get recognition so I won’t say the amount publicly, call me and I’ll tell you,” Cole said.

The museum is housed in City Hall and has been since 2017. Cole said “so long as they need a place, we have a home for them, but they are serious about raising money and getting out of here” into their own, larger space.

If the museum can raise $100,000, they will get a $100,000 match, Cole said. Donations are tax deductible, and can be made monthly or as a single payment. People who donate $500 will get their names on a founder’s plaque at the museum.

“They’ve got $28,000 more they have to raise to hit that $100,000 mark and I want to see that happen sooner than later,” Cole said.

In other business, the council: