If you go

What: Rainier Oregon Historical Museum logging exhibit.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The documentary "Fireflies in the Night: The Great Wigwam Burner" will be shown at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Rainier City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. The exhibit will be on the third floor of City Hall and the documentary will be shown downstairs in the chamber room.

Info: 360-751-7039 or www.rainiermuseum.org.