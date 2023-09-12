Rainier Oregon Historical Museum is presenting Jay Critchley's documentary "Fireflies in the Night: The Great Wigwam Burner" as part of their annual logging event. The documentary will be shown 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the City Hall chamber at 106 W. B St., Rainier.
The logging exhibit is set to include logging tools, pictures of Rainier's logging history and a diorama of the logging incline, and will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the third floor of City Hall. Kids can also play games and participate in a wigwam burner coloring contest.
Critchley is a multidisciplinary artist and writer who became fascinated with wigwam burners while working with Volunteers in Service to America in the Creswell and Cottage Grove area in the early 1970s, according to a press release from the museum. He shot the documentary, which highlights wigwam burners and the logging industry, during an artist residency at Milepost 5 in Portland.
Wigwam burners is the nickname for the sawmill wood-waste burners previously used at lumber mills. The burners were typically comprised of large, cone-shaped metal topped with mesh, according to the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency.
