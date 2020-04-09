Rainier Mayor will hold COVID-19 Facebook live Thursday night

×
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole will hold a Facebook live question and answer session Thursday night at 8 p.m.
He said it's to check in on how everyone is doing and to answer any community questions about the current pandemic situation.
Questions can be asked during the live feed or emailed to mayor@cityofrainier.com before the event.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
