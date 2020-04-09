You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rainier Mayor will hold COVID-19 Facebook live Thursday night
0 comments
web only

Rainier Mayor will hold COVID-19 Facebook live Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Rainier logo
Marissa Heffernan

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole will hold a Facebook live question and answer session Thursday night at 8 p.m.

He said it's to check in on how everyone is doing and to answer any community questions about the current pandemic situation.

Questions can be asked during the live feed or emailed to mayor@cityofrainier.com before the event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News