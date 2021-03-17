Rainier mayor starts task force to help residents get vaccine appointments

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole heard that people in town were struggling to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments, so he stepped up and created a scheduling task force to help his community get vaccinated.
“You just sit back and feel like you can’t do anything about it, so I put the task force together,” he said.
The small group of people are not giving shots out, but rather are helping residents navigate the sometimes-confusing online systems to sign up for vaccine appointments nearby.
“If you can’t jump on the right website right at 8 a.m. when it opens or something like that, we have someone who is willing to do that for you,” Cole said.
Those who are confident on a computer can go to https://www.ohsu.edu/health/covid-19-vaccines-information-and-appointments to sign up for an appointment.
Since the start of the pandemic, Columbia County has had 1,298 total cases and 23 deaths from COVID-19. The county is averaging two new cases a week, according to the department of health. Just over 12,000 people in the county have been vaccinated.
While the city would be open to holding its own vaccine clinic at some point, Cole said that’s not in the works yet.
However, there will be a series of clinics for eligible Oregon residents at the Rainier Senior Center starting at the end of March, according to senior center president Jan Rich.
Sign-ups also are done through the county website, but Rich said anyone who struggled with online sign-ups could drop by the senior center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays to fill out a paper form or be guided through the process.
“We’re only providing the site, not any vaccines or anything like that, but we will help people if they don’t have a computer or don’t know how to use it,” Rich said.
The first clinic will be March 25, so anyone eligible should fill out an interest form.
As of March 1, everyone 65 years of age and older is eligible, as well as childcare providers and K-2 teachers, public health workers, caregivers and corrections staff.
To contact the mayor’s task force, Oregonians can call city hall at 503-556-7301 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and leave their contact information with staff. A task force member will then reach out to start the scheduling process.
Cole noted that as it is health information being shared, anyone who calls in should be aware that this is a volunteer basis program and decide if they want to use it accordingly.