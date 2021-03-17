Rainier mayor starts task force to help residents get vaccine appointments

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, there will be a series of clinics for eligible Oregon residents at the Rainier Senior Center starting at the end of March, according to senior center president Jan Rich.

Sign-ups also are done through the county website, but Rich said anyone who struggled with online sign-ups could drop by the senior center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays to fill out a paper form or be guided through the process.

“We’re only providing the site, not any vaccines or anything like that, but we will help people if they don’t have a computer or don’t know how to use it,” Rich said.

The first clinic will be March 25, so anyone eligible should fill out an interest form.

As of March 1, everyone 65 years of age and older is eligible, as well as childcare providers and K-2 teachers, public health workers, caregivers and corrections staff.

To contact the mayor’s task force, Oregonians can call city hall at 503-556-7301 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and leave their contact information with staff. A task force member will then reach out to start the scheduling process.