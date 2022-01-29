Rainier man wins $50k from August Powerball ticket

Late last week, a Rainier man took home $50,000 in winnings from a Powerball ticket he bought nearly six months ago.

“I don’t play much, but I knew I had some Powerball tickets in my billfold, and I thought I should check them,” Jimmy Wilburn Jr. said in a press release from the Oregon Lottery.

On Jan. 20, Wilburn went to the store to see if he had any winners, and it turned out a $2 ticket he bought at Alston Country Store in Rainier on Aug. 12, 2021 was a winner, according to the press release. The next day, Wilburn claimed his prize at the Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem.

Wilburn’s $2 quick pick Powerball ticket was one number off from hitting the $258 million jackpot for the Aug. 14 Powerball drawing, according to the Oregon Lottery. His ticket's quick-pick numbers were 6-21-49-65-66 and the Powerball number of 18. The jackpot-winning numbers were the same as Wilburn's except for the last white ball number. The number drawn was 67 and the number on his ticket was 66.

“I feel so blessed to have won $50,000,” Wilburn said. “I am just fine with this prize.”

Wilburn plans to add some tools to his wood working business and pay some bills.

The Rainier resident was one of three people in Oregon who had $50,000 winning tickets for the Aug. 14 drawing, joining 27 $100 winners and 789 $7 winners across the state, according to the Oregon Lottery. In addition, more than 9,000 Oregonians who won $4 in the drawing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.