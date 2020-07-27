Rainier man dies in alleged a hit-and-run Saturday near Nicolai Mountain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rainier man is accused of driving through a crowd, killing another Rainier man and injuring two other people early Saturday morning at the Hunt Creek Rock pit east of Nicolai Mountain west of Clatskanie.

Kyle Snook also faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, five counts of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.

He is awaiting arraignment in the Cowlitz County Jail.

Snook, a juvenile, reportedly drove through a crowd of people gathered at the rock pit, then left the area, according to the sheriff's office. He hit several people and seriously injured three people, including Rainier resident Robert Betschart. Betschart died as a result of of his injuries, according to the press release.

Police believe the gathering started Friday night and lasted through early morning Saturday. The hit and run happened around 4 a.m., according to the release.

The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, and the agency believes many people were at the gathering but may have left before the hit-and-run or before policed arrived.

Anyone with more information should call Detective Justin Dersham at 503-325-8635.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.