Rainier man arrested Friday for arson after allegedly starting fires in Rainier and Longview

A Rainier man was arrested Friday of suspected arson after law enforcement say they linked several fires to him in residential areas in Rainier and around Longview earlier that day.

Longview police arrested Brian E. Good, 47, of Rainier, on Industrial Way after witnesses at some of the fires identified his white, Chevrolet S-10 truck leaving the areas, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. When officers pulled Good over, they report he smelled like smoke, had a gas can and sticks similar to one used in an attempted fire, the sheriff's office reports.

Detectives say one Rainier fire was located at Good's Debast Road home, while two Cowlitz County fires were associated with a woman who had reported Good was stalking her.

Calls of suspicious fires started around 7 a.m. Friday to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, then around 10:15 a.m. to Cowlitz 911, according the the sheriff's office.

The places reportedly set on fire in Cowlitz County included a residence in the 3400 block of Memorial Park Road; a pole barn in the 7400 block of Willow Grove Road; and a detached garage in the 6700 block of Willow Grove Road. The detached garage, as well as a boat and several vehicles, were a total loss, the sheriff's office reports.

A vehicle in the 1600 block of Dorothy Street had been attempted to be lit, and no injuries were reported at any of the scenes, detectives say.

Some witnesses told police they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a canopy near Rainier and Cowlitz County fires and one person had a video.

Good was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree arson and one count of attempted first-degree arson, detectives say.

Anyone with information about the fires can contact Detective Jason Hammer with the sheriff's office at 360-577-3092 or Detective Trevyn DeLapp with the Longview Police Department at 360-577-3092.