Rainier man arrested after allegedly abducting Ilwaco woman

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies on Monday arrested a Rainier man accused of abducting a woman from her Ilwaco home and physically abusing her.

James Donald Cooley, 58, and the victim were in a trailer on property in the 67800 block of Andy Thomas Road in Rainier when sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police officers responded, according to a sheriff's press release. The victim received medical assistance.

Cooley was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, violation of a restraining order, stalking and menacing. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail on $185,000 bail.

