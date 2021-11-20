Rainier, Longview charity receives extra requests for Christmas presents

A local fundraiser that provides holiday gifts for needy children is facing its largest number of recipients in roughly 13 years.

The Giving Tree receives requests from children under 18 years old whose families need extra help to supply holiday presents. Organizer Talina Aubian said the charity expects to have roughly 315 children enrolled in the program this year — nearly 100 more than in 2020 and about 30 more than in 2019.

Many of this year's enrolled children are homeless, Aubian said, who added she has seen a recent uptick in homelessness at her employer, Longview nonprofit Love Overwhelming, which provides services like transportation for local homeless encampment residents to take showers and launder clothes.

Aubian said the end to the state’s roughly 20-month eviction moratorium Oct. 31 is likely driving the additional need. Officials reported 328 homeless people were living in Cowlitz County alone as of Jan. 23, 2020. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness states 22,923 Washingtonians experienced homelessness last year overall.

Aubian said her Christian faith and passion to help others drives her to provide “small moments of joy” for needy children on Christmas morning.

“No kid should have to suffer just because things are rough,” she said.

‘Right thing to do’

Each year, hundreds of paper angel ornaments hang on Christmas trees inside Rainier, Longview and Clatskanie churches and businesses like Stuffy’s II Restaurant in Longview, the Chevron gas station in Rainier and the Dollar General in Clatskanie. Each ornament includes the age, gender and requested gift for a child in need. People purchase, wrap and drop off the gifts at designated locations for participants to pick up later.

Aubian said each child receives angels for gloves, socks, shoes, pants, a shirt, a hat and a requested toy. A blue angel hanging on the tree at Stuffy’s II requests a PAW Patrol toy for a 5-year-old boy. Another lists cat-themed pajamas and black hair dye for a 15-year-old girl.

Stuffy's II General Manager Tiffany Troendle said the business has supported the charity for more than five years because they "love to help people." Aubian said Hudson Garbage Service in St. Helens, Oregon, also donates bicycles to participating children, and Lone Cedar Tree Farm in Rainier donates Christmas trees to display the angels in participating churches and businesses.

Locals Shana Curtis, Brittany Karlek and April Snook round out the team that helps Aubian organize the Giving Tree. The four women purchase gifts listed on unpicked angels after the Dec. 5 donation deadline. To contribute cash donations for such gifts, visit www.facebook.com/giftofgiving234.

Snook said she too previously struggled to provide Christmas presents for her children, and "wanted to give back" to those who need help today. The team said new families typically request help each year, and those who no longer need aid contribute by volunteering or donating.

Giving Tree locations Longview Father's House church, 1228 Washington Way.

Grocery Outlet , 920 Ocean Beach Highway.

Longview Pentecostal Church, 4333 Ocean Beach Highway.

Stuffy's II Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Highway. Kelso Fresh Attitude Dance Studio, 351 Three Rivers Drive.

Sportsman's Warehouse, 321 Three Rivers Drive. Rainier Assembly of God church, 75950 Rock Crest St.

Chevron, 312 West B St.

Cornerstone Café, 102 East A St.

Deli Store, 75724 Rock Crest St.

Dollar General, 211 West B St.

Grocery Outlet, 215 West B St.

Rainier Community Church of God, 312 West C St. Clatskanie Dollar General, 115 East Columbia River Highway.

Aubian said people who have more this holiday season should use their privilege to help others.

“If you’re able to help a kid, it means you’re OK and you should pay it forward to someone else,” she said. “It's just the right thing to do.”

